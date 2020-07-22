Virginia Irene Morrow, age 92, of Cumming, died July 19, 2020. She was a devoted Christian and a loving mother to all.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Gloria and Stan Lummus, of Cumming, Rita and Frank Lee, of Dacula; grandchildren, Angie and Dave Dentz, Garrett Lee, Nathan and Kelly Lummus, Brittany Lee, Nelson Lummus, April and Jesse Davenport; great-grandchildren, Rachael and Jim Simoneau, Tyler Holley, Jacob Browder, Eli Browder, Sasha Lummus, Aniya Lummus, Zachary Lummus, Madelyn Lee, Austin Davenport; great-great-grandchildren, Bryce Southerland, Camden Southerland and Jace Southerland.
Private funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clarence Eppinger officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the North Lanier Baptist Church Debt Relief Fund in memory of Irene Morrow.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
July 22-23, 2020