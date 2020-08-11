1/
Virginia Smith Jones
Loving and devoted wife, loving and supportive mom and grandmother, Virginia Smith Jones began her journey to be with The Lord, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
She leaves behind two very thankful and blessed sons, Ridley "Rip" Jones (Lyn), and Mark Jones (Darci). She also leaves behind two grandchildren, whom she dearly loved, and was able to see grow into two fine young adults, Jason Jones and Rachel Jones. Her nieces and nephews will all miss their "Aunt Ginny," but they all know that they were loved, and all held a special place in her heart. She now joins her husband of 67 years, Harry "Pete" Jones, in Heaven. She will also now join her sister, Mildred Holland, and her brother, Norman Smith.
Funeral services will be heldat 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 14, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour prior to the service. 
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
August 12, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2020.
