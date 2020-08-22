William A. Robinson, Sr., "Mr. Robo" as he was known at Caesar Rodney High School, passed away on Aug. 16 at the age of 88.
He was born in Cameron, Texas, in September 1931 to LaBertice and Rosalie (Baskin) Robinson.
In Cameron, you would have found William dove hunting on his family's farms, working at his father's Texaco Gas Station, or playing tennis with his then girlfriend Mary, who would become his wife for 64 plus years. He graduated with a B.A. in History from Virginia Military Institute in 1954 and served in the Air Force as a navigator.
While in the Air Force, he married his first love Mary, and his various assignments took him around the world. He got out of the Air Force in Dover, DE in 1960. William and Mary lived in Dover for 54 years where he taught history at the Dover Air Force Base High School for 15 years and then another 17 years at Caesar Rodney High School. He also taught night school at Kent County Vocational School.
He was very dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He volunteered countless hours being involved in his son's activities such as Pack leader, various Swim Team Presidents, board member positions, and at all the games and matches. He was also a strong cheerer at his grandson's wrestling matches and granddaughter's regattas. William and Mary purchased a farm in Cameron, Texas that they operated from long distance with the aid of and in partnership with his brother Lee Robinson. They moved to Cumming, to be near their son Pistol and their daughter-in-law Andy in 2014.
He is survived by his wife Mary Robinson, his son William "Pistol" (Amanda "Andy") Robinson, his granddaughter Lauren (Taylor) Livingston, his grandson William "Will" Robinson, III, and his brother Lee Robinson.
A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m., Aug. 24 in Cameron, Texas. You can send flowers to the McDonald Funeral Home.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
