William Clyde Archer
William Clyde Archer, age 92, of Ridgeland, MS former resident of Forsyth County, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 9 surrounded by family. His life work was boat repair and refinishing. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He also loved fishing, woodworking and being outside. He will be sorely missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Ella Mae Archer, Johnnie F. Archer, Nell Warbington, and great-grandchild, Aubrey McManama.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Louise Archer; children, Michael (Patsy) Archer of Dawsonville, Janice Holtzclaw of Cumming, Darryl Archer of Ridgeland, MS, and Kim (Kent) Jeffers of Lena, MS; grandchildren, Shana (Billy) Haney, Nicholas Bennett, Ashley (James) McManama, Marie Phillips and David Phillips; great-grandchild, Colton McManama; along with many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 2-9 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. until the hour of service on Monday.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Nov. 14, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
