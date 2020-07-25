1/1
William Jackson Orr
William Jackson Orr
William Jackson Orr, 54, a lifelong resident of Forsyth County, died Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father and son.
William was a member of Daves Creek Baptist Church. He worked at Pike Electric for 25 years and then with Sawnee EMC for 7 years. He was a member of Lafayette Lodge #44 F&AM.  William loved to golf and farm. He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing and was a big fan of the Georgia Bulldogs.
 William was preceded in death by his father, Edsel Jackson Orr and his sister, Gretchen Celestine Orr. Survivors include his wife, Cheri Orr; son, Sawyer Orr; mother, Virginia Orr; sister and brother-in-law, Ginger and Gilbert Haan; nephew, Gil Haan.
A Celebration of Life was held Monday, July 6, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Casey Martin and Jerry Orr officiating.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
July 25-26, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
