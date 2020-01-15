Addie Elizabeth Martin, of Cumming, died on Dec. 31, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents William and Lula Raines and her daughter Latrelle Johnson. Ms. Martin is survived by her children; Hugh and Louise Martin of Cumming, Georgia and Marie and Bo Fincher of Marietta, Georgia. Also, by her grandchildren she loved dearly Jeff and Susan Martin of Columbia, South Carolina, Michael Martel, and Tammy Turpin of Marietta, Georgia, and numerous great grandkids and great great grandkids. The graveside service will be held at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2020. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.
Published in Forsyth County News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020