Adrian Luther Samples, 72, passed away on Friday afternoon, May 29, 2020. He was sitting in his car at his parent's house. He came almost everyday to their house, were he was raised, to make sure everything was OK. He has been doing this since his daddy and mother passed away. Adrian was born on July 4, 1947 to Luther and Thelma (Green) Samples.
A lot of people will remember him in his younger years because of his red 1955 Chevrolet two door hardtop. It was his first car and his daddy bought it for him. He still has the car and still enjoyed driving it. Any car that he drove was always very clean. People that knew Adrian will remember that he was always a very neat person and always dressed neatly.
He worked at Lockheed for a few years and then went to AT&T which later became Lucent. He retired from Lucent as a supervisor. He enjoyed his retirement and love to spend time at his home in Florida. He spent a lot of time with his daddy and mother after he retired.
Adrian had two serious operations in the past few years. He was a fighter and he fought really hard to do things that he had always done before the operations. He was still able to mow grass, ride his four-wheeler to check on his cows and he still drove his Kubota tractor to put hay in the pasture for his cows and to plow the garden. He enjoyed raising tomatoes. Adrian and Roberta have a small garden this year.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Grady and Mamie (Satterfield) Green, Silvia and Mintie (Pirkle) Samples. His father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sol and Evelyne Halperin, brother-in-law, Phil Halperin and a number of other relatives.
Adrian is survived by his wife, Roberta (Halperin) Samples of Alpharetta; sister, Zeliah Samples Martin of Cumming; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ken and Jacque Halperin of Florida; daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Johnny Pruitt, Kristi and Thomas Jennings all of Cumming, Gloria and Peter Lawton of Atlanta; stepsons and daughter-in-law, Jonathan Emerson, Dr. Noah and Gia Emerson of New Orleans, La.; granddaughter, Samantha May Lawton; grandsons, Brandon and Kaylee Jennings, Logan Jennings and fiancé Brittany Smith, Austin Gaddis and fiancé Megan Hickman, Avery Gaddis and fiancé Marissa Cantrell; great-grandchildren, Hadlee Grace Jennings, Ava Rose Gaddis, Aiden Gaddis; stepgrandchildren, Anabell Emerson, Auden Emerson and Asher Emerson and a number of other relatives also survive him, plus his poodle, Teddy.
Adrian was a member of Haw Creek Baptist Church and he will be laid to rest in the Church cemetery next to his daddy and mother.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 4, at Haw Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Vaughan officiating.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Forsyth County News
June 3, 2020
Forsyth County News
June 3, 2020
