Alexander Jackson Massie (Alex), age 46, died on Saturday, September 21, 2019, after a courageous 5 year battle with a rare, aggressive cancer. Alex was born in Atlanta on September 9, to Paul and Jean Massie, the youngest of three children. Raised in Forsyth County, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy out of high school, tested into the nuclear program and finished his undergraduate degree while afloat on a fast attack nuclear submarine. During his time in the Navy, he qualified as a scuba diver, completing Navy Dive School, and served as the rescue diver for his submarine - a feat of which he was immensely proud. He then used the GI Bill to attend and complete his Masters of Business Administration at the University of Georgia. After finishing his MBA, Alex worked in business consulting, including working for both large (Booz Allen Hamilton) and small high tech software companies (Clickfox and Service Max). After he finished his first treatment and was given an "all clear," Alex also took a sabbatical to work at St. Benedict's Episcopal School in Operations. This was a time of great joy for him when he could see his kids around campus and was a highlight of many kids' mornings while opening doors during carpool.
Alex met his wife, Betsy Massie, through a mutual friend after finishing graduate school. They fell in love almost immediately and were married for fifteen years, a true partnership built on respect and loyalty with family being a top priority for them both. They have two beautiful children, Amelia and Jack, who were the apples of their father's eye. He was a hardworking, determined, kind, loyal man, whose work ethic was unparalleled. Alex will be remembered as a bright, shining light in the various communities he served - from the church to sports teams he coached, to the Boy Scouts he led. Alex is also survived by his mother, Jean Massie, sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Jim Poe, as well as two nieces, Lindsey, and Morgan Poe. Alex was preceded in death by his brother, Andy, and his father, Paul. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 29th at 2:00 pm at St. Benedict's Episcopal Church, 2160 Cooper Lake Road, Smyrna. The family will greet friends following the church service. Burial will follow on October 28th at 11:30 AM at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation, at https://www.accrf.org/take-action/donate/. Donations may also be mailed to ACCRF at PO Box 442, Needham, MA 02494.
Please sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Sept. 27, 2019