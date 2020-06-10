Alice Bishop Wells, age 84, of Cumming, died peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Northside Hospital. She was born on Feb. 4, 1936, in Greenville, S.C., to the late Benjamin Clyde Bishop and Thelma Louise Nixon.
Along with her parents, Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Wells and brother, Robert Bishop. She is survived by her children, Louise Wells McLean, Robert Ralph Wells, Fredrick Benjamin Wells, Mary Alice Wells; grandchildren, Randon Jonathon Lee Wells, Caroline Brooke Wells, Matthew Robert Wells, Thaddeus Jackson McLean and great-grandchildren, Lucas Cooper Wells, Ethan Parker Wells and Zoe Scarlet Wells. She is also survived by siblings, Ann Bishop Caldwell and Benjamin Clyde Bishop, Jr.
The graveside service celebrating Alice's life was Monday, June 8, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Newnan with Pastor Rusty Williams officiating.
McKoon Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
