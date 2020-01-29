Alice G. Castelli, age 95, of Cumming, died on Jan. 25, 2020. Mrs. Castelli was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Johns Creek, Georgia. The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2020 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2020 at St Benedict Catholic Church in Johns Creek, Georgia. Mrs. Castelli was preceded in death by her husband John Castelli, Sr. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law John, Jr. and Mary Castelli, of Cumming, Georgia; grandchildren John, III and Melinda Castelli; Nicole and Bill Benedict; Joseph and Ela Castelli; great grandchildren Katelyn Castelli, Allison Benedict, J.T. Castelli, Billy Benedict; Matthew Benedict, Max Castelli, Lucy Castelli. Care and trust placed in McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040. Condolences can be shared at www.mcdonaldandson.com. 770-886-9899.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Jan. 29, 2020