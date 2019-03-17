Alice J. Counts, age 86, of Cumming, GA, died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Alice was born in Kentucky in 1932, to the late Stewart and Detta Smith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Alice was a kind and generous person who never met a stranger.
Alice lives on through her husband, Charles Counts; children, Michael (Deborah G.) Counts of Sterling Heights, MI, Patty (Bob) Hern of Cumming, GA, Chuck (Joni) Counts of Cumming, GA, and Stewart Counts of New Hampshire; 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 17, 2019