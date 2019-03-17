Alice J. Counts (1932 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "To the entire Counts Family; please accept my condolences..."
    - Rick Kronsperger
  • "To the family of Charlie Counts. I don't know if you..."
  • "To the family of Alice Counts, I am so sorry for your..."
    - LA
  • "My deepest condolences to the family. It's very hard to..."

Alice J. Counts, age 86, of Cumming, GA, died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Alice was born in Kentucky in 1932, to the late Stewart and Detta Smith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Alice was a kind and generous person who never met a stranger.
Alice lives on through her husband, Charles Counts; children, Michael (Deborah G.) Counts of Sterling Heights, MI, Patty (Bob) Hern of Cumming, GA, Chuck (Joni) Counts of Cumming, GA, and Stewart Counts of New Hampshire; 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral Home
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 17, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.