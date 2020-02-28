Memorial services for Alice Johnson Phillips, age 78, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2020 in the Chan Stanley Memorial Chapel of Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory. Rev. Dan Cain will officiate. Ms. Phillips was born Aug. 5, 1941 in Uvalda, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Edwin and Lena Maria Currie Johnson. She was retired. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cumming. Ms. Phillips died on Feb. 24, 2020 at Serenity Place surrounded by family. Ms. Phillips is survived by her 4 daughters, Cindy Phillips Broeker of Ball Ground, Anita Phillips (Ed) Mullis of East Dublin, Kaye Phillips House of Statesboro, and Nancy Phillips (Mike) Brewington of Holly Springs, NC, a brother, Wayne (Charlotte) Johnson of Griffin, 3 sisters, Mary (Johnny) Bridwell of North Augusta, SC, Joan Johnson of North Augusta, SC, and Karen (Van) Vereen of Swainsboro, 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2020 at the funeral home. Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory/Dublin Chapel has charge of funeral arrangements. To sign the Online Register Book please visit www.stanleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Feb. 28, 2020