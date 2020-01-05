Alissa Michel Bolen, age 47, of Duluth, died on Dec. 30, 2019. She is preceded in death by her mother Gladys Silber. Alissa is survived by her loving husband John Bolen, two children Ashley Bolen and Blake Bolen. Also, by her father Mark Silber and brother Allen Silber. Graveside will be held at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2020. The family welcomes friends and family to join them at the St. Marlow Club house following the service. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to impact.lls.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.
Published in Forsyth County News on Jan. 5, 2020