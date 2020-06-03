Alma Jean Truman, of Cumming, died on Memorial Day, peacefully at Seasons Hospice in Cumming. She was born on Feb. 3, 1942 in Detroit, Mich. She was survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Richard Truman.
She was also survived by her adoring daughters, Kim Milling of Birmingham Ala., and Kelly Taylor of Knoxville, Tenn. Other survivors include her two sons-in-law, Kyle Milling and Todd Taylor. She has five beautiful grandchildren, Conner Taylor, Kyle Milling, Colbie Taylor, Catherine Milling and Carson Milling.
She had a prosperous career in the fashion industry, and spent her later years as a talented culinarian.
She was well traveled, and had many wonderful memories of her favorite city, Paris.
She was loved by all she met, and had many friends both in Cumming and around the World. A private family memorial service will be held at Lakeside Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., at 11 a.m., June 5.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Cancer Society at CancerResearch.org.
Published in Forsyth County News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.