Altha "Cheryl" Hughes died on Nov. 5, 2019 at her home in Cumming, surrounded by her loved ones.Cheryl is survived by her doting husband of 47 years, David Hughes. Cheryl is preceded in death by her mother, Wylene Ard Lane; brother, Matthew Lane; her father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Grethen Hughes, and her father. Cheryl is lovingly remembered by her children, Moriah and Chancey Washburn, and John and Shannon Thompson; grandchildren, Calvin, Wyatt, and Iris Washburn, and Addie and John David Thompson all of Cumming, GA. She had room in her heart for more and considered Ashley Washburn, Shannon and Chloe Floody her children as well. She is also survived by her sister, Lisa Bartley of Sylvester, GA; her brother, Isaac Albritton of Albany, GA; sister-in-law, Shirley McCullough of Sidney, OH; brother-in-law, Dannie Hughes of Maplewood, OH; brother and sister-in-law, Allen and Setsuko Hughes of Sidney, OH. She is also remembered with love by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, friends and pretty much anyone who ever knew her. Cheryl was born on April 30, 1954 in Donalsonville, GA. She graduated from Albany High School in 1972. After supporting her husband and family in the Navy for 20 years, she was a rural letter carrier for 17 years with the United States Postal Service. Cheryl, Mom, Nene was loved by so many. She could always be found at the ballpark, music recital, dance recital, awards ceremony, carpool line, Disney, just wherever the grand babies need her. Funeral services for Mrs. Hughes will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2019 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4-7:00 p.m. on Sunday. Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 8, 2019