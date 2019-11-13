Alvin Claud Fowler, age 71, a native of Forsyth County passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. Alvin worked for over 25 years in the Department of Family and Children Services, retiring in 2004 as Director of Forsyth County DFCS. He was a member of Forsyth County High School Class of 1966 and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1970 with a B.S. degree in Accounting but remained an avid Georgia Tech fan all of his life. Alvin was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed coaching many youth and adult league teams in softball and basketball. He was a charter member of Cumming Baptist Church. Alvin is preceded in death by his parents, A.J. and Ethel Benson Fowler and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Cecil and Mary McClure. Alvin is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cecilia McClure Fowler; children, Claudia (Terry) Butler of Canton, Courtney (James) Smith of Buford and Andrew Fowler (Christina Kwan) of Scottsdale, AZ; seven grandchildren, Bri and Blake Butler, Lofton, Marlo, Elise, Barrett and Archer Smith; brother, Adrian Fowler of Peachtree Corners and sister, Andrea (Homer) Jordan of Austell; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Harley (Debbie) McClure, Steve (Lynn) McClure, Sally Woods, as well a numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 14, at Cumming Baptist Church with Dr. Jamie Archer officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3-5:00 p.m. and 7-9:00 p.m. on Wednesday and 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cumming Baptist Church General Fund, 115 Church Street; Cumming, GA 30040. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 13, 2019