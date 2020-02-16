In loving memory of Andrew B. Hall, Jr. born Aug. 6th 1926 at Valley Hood Alabama. Passed away February 11th, 2020. Resident of Cherokee county, Georgia at the time of death. A long-time employee in the printing trade, he also served his country in the Army of the United States, honorably discharged Feb. 4th, 1947. Two medals awarded for Army of Occupation (Italy) service. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Ona Faye Russell Hall, both his parents, both sisters and only brother. He is survived by daughter, Faye Shawn McCampbell of Pemberton, NJ, Son Byron Russell Hall and wife Laura; 2 grandsons; 3 granddaughters; 2 great grandsons; 1 great grand daughter. Visitation will be held at McDonald and Son Funeral Home from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2020. The Funeral Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Cumming at 2 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2020. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.
Published in Forsyth County News on Feb. 16, 2020