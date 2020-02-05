Andy Lee Martin, age 64, of Cumming, died on Feb. 1, 2020. Andy was a loving husband, father and Papa. He was a self-employed carpenter. Andy is preceded in death by his parents, Iverson Martin and Minta Chadwick, brother, Tony Martin, step-father, J.O. Chadwick, and mother-in-law, Juanita McGinnis. Survivors include his wife, Donna Martin of Cumming; son and daughter-in-law, Corey and Emily Martin of Cumming; daughter and son-in-law, Kelin and Randy Jackson of Clermont; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Sandra Martin; sisters, Pam Martin and Becky Martin, all of Cumming; grandchildren, Anna Grace Martin, Callie Martin and Landin Jackson; father-in-law, Dan McGinnis of Blue Ridge; sisters-in-law, Deborah and Kenneth Ingram of Lexington, Robin and Scott McGinnis-Barfield of Atlanta; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 5, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ricky Byrd, Rev. Terry Cowart and Damon Stancil officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3-9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Flowers are appreciated or you may make contributions to the Frontotemporal Dementia Foundation, www.theaftd.org. The family wishes to express special thanks to all of the employees at Cumming Nursing Center for the love and care they gave to Andy. Ingram Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on Feb. 5, 2020