Anne Merritt Van Asperen, age 77, of Cumming, died on Nov. 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents, Harry M. Merritt and Jane Smith Merritt. She is survived by her husband of fifty-three years, Morris "Van" Van Asperen, Cumming; son, David Eric Van Asperen, Lawrenceville; sister, Julie (Jim) Taylor, Pensacola, FL; brother, Ray (Deanna) Merritt, Cantonment, FL; brothers-in-law, Vernon Duane Van Asperen, Point, TX, Wallace Robert (Lee) Van Asperen, Big Bear Lake, CA, and Richard Larry Van Asperen, Pembroke, NH; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Van Asperen was born on Oct. 25, 1942 in Pensacola, FL. She was a 1960 graduate of Pensacola High School and attended Pensacola Junior College. Mrs. Van Asperen was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 201 in Alpharetta, GA. She enjoyed country and western music, ballroom dancing, and spending time with family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2019 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until time for the service at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Anne wishes everyone for their own happiness to simply take care of themselves and their loved ones. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 27, 2019