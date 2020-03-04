Annie Laura Jones, of Cumming, died on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. She was an avid golfer and loved to be outdoors. Laura was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Vernon Jones of sixty years. Mrs. Jones is survived by her sister Louise Mason and brother James Gallman. She is also survived by her three daughters Donna Skogsbergh (Gary), Darlene Marionneaux, and Dianne Jones. She has four grandchildren and three great grandchildren that loved her dearly. In lieu of flowers the family asks you to make donations to Oaks at Post Road or Agape Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 4, 2020