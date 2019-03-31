Audrey Mae Harrison, age 68, of Lawrenceville, died on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Audrey was a graphic artist for the Forsyth County News, Atlanta Journal and Constitution, Gwinnett Daily Post, the New York Post and New York Times. She was fascinated with the study of genealogy. At the request of Ms. Harrison, no services will be held. Survivors include her brother, Larry Harrison, and wife, Doris; sister, Avis Hawkins, and her late husband, Larry; niece, Amanda Garrett, and husband, Richard; nephews, Brent Harrison, and wife, Anita, Glenn Harrison, and wife, Jessika; great nieces, Morgan Garrett, Sydney Harrison and Chelsea Adams; great nephews, Bristol Garrett, Christopher Harrison, Jacob Harrison and Nickolas Harrison; and a host of other relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Flora Frost Harrison.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Mae Harrison.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Lawson Funeral Home
4532 Hwy 53
Hoschton, GA 30548
(706) 654-0966
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 31, 2019