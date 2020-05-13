Austin Gregory Caldwell, 28, of Cumming died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Austin loved artwork and enjoyed motorcycles and his favorite band, 311.
Survivors include his mother, Shawn Bell; father, John Caldwell; sister, Audra Caldwell; grandparents, Dennis Rappenecker, Janet Ogden, James Caldwell; uncles, Chris Rappenecker, Brandon Rappenecker, Jimbo Caldwell; his loving dog, Kali; and a number of cousins and other relatives.
The family will have a private memorial service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
May 13, 2020
Forsyth County News
May 13, 2020
