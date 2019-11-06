Barbara Jean Wooke, age 85, of Cumming, died on Oct. 31, 2019. She was born in 1934, to the late George and Bernice Ranton. Barbara was a member of Cumming First United Methodist Church in Cumming, GA. She was an avid reader and Atlanta Braves fan. Barbara loved her grandchildren and cherished her time with them. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Wooke, and son, Edward "Eddie" Wooke. Barbara is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Alice Wooke; grandchildren, Christina Wooke, Karen Wooke, Craig Wooke, and Tonya Wooke; great grandchild, Mako Wooke; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Tom Carroll; along with many other loving relatives and friends. Graveside services for Mrs. Wooke will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2019 at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming, GA.
