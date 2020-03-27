Mr. Barney Clayton West, age 76, of Cumming died on March 22, 2020 in Cumming. Mr. West was born Dec. 27, 1943 to the late Mr. Charlie West and Mrs. Ruby West. Barney West was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his father, Charlie West; mother, Ruby West Pendley; God given daddy Major Pendley; sisters, Inez Head; Montine Pendley and Christine Hendrix; nephew, Randy Head; and niece and nephew, Christy Hendrix and Glenn Pendley. Survivors include his lifelong companion Judy West; Nieces, Joyce Burnett; Eloise Busbin; Rubynell Slaton and Frances Pendley Nephew, Jack Hendrix; several cousins and friends and his sweet loving fur baby boy Oscar. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on March 26, at Sawnee View Garden with the Rev. Danny Bennett. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Forsyth County Animal Shelter or Dr. Orr Animal Hospital. As Barney traveled through this pilgrim land there was a friend who walked with him leading him safely through the sinking sand. It is the Christ at Calvary. His prayer was, dear Lord, each day you help me do the best I can, for I need thy light to guide me day and night. Blessed Jesus, hold my hand. On the morning of March 22, 2020 Jesus took a hold of Barney's hand and leaded him safely to his heavenly home. Ingram Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 27, 2020