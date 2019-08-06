Benjamin Hamilton Bannister, age 84, of Cumming, GA passed away August 3, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and a lifelong member of Concord Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving in the Korean War. He was an entrepreneur most of his life and during his retirement years worked and retired from Walmart after fifteen years.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Bannister, of Cumming, son & daughter-in-law, Shea & Dawn Bannister, of Hiram, GA, son, Bryan Bannister, of Cumming, daughter & son-in-law, Meridith & Richie Smith, of Smoke Rise, GA, sister, Jean Bennett, of Cumming, grandchildren, Kristen Smith, Tyler Bannister, Branden Bannister, Sam Smith, and Emma Smith, great grandchildren, Aubrie & Eli Smith and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2:30 PM Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Concord Baptist Church with Dr. Scott Gilbert officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the memorial service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Aug. 6, 2019