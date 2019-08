Benjamin Hamilton Bannister, age 84, of Cumming, GA passed away August 3, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and a lifelong member of Concord Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving in the Korean War . He was an entrepreneur most of his life and during his retirement years worked and retired from Walmart after fifteen years.He is survived by his wife, Donna Bannister, of Cumming, son & daughter-in-law, Shea & Dawn Bannister, of Hiram, GA, son, Bryan Bannister, of Cumming, daughter & son-in-law, Meridith & Richie Smith , of Smoke Rise, GA, sister, Jean Bennett, of Cumming, grandchildren, Kristen Smith, Tyler Bannister, Branden Bannister, Sam Smith, and Emma Smith, great grandchildren, Aubrie & Eli Smith and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.Memorial services are scheduled for 2:30 PM Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Concord Baptist Church with Dr. Scott Gilbert officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the memorial service.Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.