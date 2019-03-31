Bennie Dale Cowdrey of Cumming, GA died at home on March 27, 2019. He was born on December 5, 1935 in Post, TX and moved to Cumming with his family when he was 18 years old. Mr. Cowdrey was a developer, builder, and later in life worked many years at the counter of the Cumming Post Office before retiring. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed hunting until he was 80. Mr. Cowdrey was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Dale Cowdrey and Thelma Louise Cowdrey; his sister, Reita Joyce Gilleland; and his wife, Jeanne Marie Cowdrey.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Alex and Cathy Cowdrey; his daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Rusty Whitlow; his beloved grandchildren, Harrison Cowdrey, Emma Grace and Gantt Whitlow; a nephew, Mickey Britain; great-nephews, Brandon Britain and Cody Britain; a great-niece, Brandi Britain; brother-in-law, J.C. "Jake" Gilleland; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Cy and Carolyn Timmons.
Family members received friends from 5 – 8 p.m. at Ingram Funeral Home on Friday, March 29, 2019. A private graveside service for immediate family only will also be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in memory of Bennie Cowdrey to Jesse's House, a charity in Cumming he and his wife have supported since its inception.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming, Georgia 30040, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 31, 2019