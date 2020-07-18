Betty "LaFaye" Glenn was a kind and caring person who loved children and dogs. She never saw a child or dog that she didn't immediately fall in love with.
LaFaye was a cheerleader with the Jets and YMCA/Anderson Mustangs and eventually became one of only two female Mustang football players and once scored a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown.
LaFaye was invited to two separate years of All State singing competition and several honor chorus events. She was an avid swimmer winning several competitions with the Forest Park Junior High swim team. She attended Forest Park Junior and Senior High School (Class of 1984).
She loved singing Karaoke, laughing and having fun with her friends and family. She loved her family and they loved and will miss her dearly!
July 18, 2020