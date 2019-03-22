Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Betty Ann is survived by her loving husband, Garry Covington; children and spouse, Rev. Felix (Penny) Covington and Kimberly (Samantha) Covington; sister, Jennie Lou Sanders; and grandchildren, Brent (Beth) Covington, Chandler Covington and Patrick Sizemore; along with many other loving relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Covington will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA, with Rev. Larry Nichols, Rev. Robbie Prince, Rev. Felix Covington and Rev. Gene Bruce officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell, GA. The family received friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Thursday, and will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the hour of service on Friday.

Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.

Betty Ann Covington, age 70, of Alpharetta, GA, died on Monday, March 18, 2019. Betty was born in 1949, to the late Duvwrd and Maudie Sanders. She was a member of New Life Baptist Church in Dawsonville, GA. Betty worked for Fulton County School Systems. She enjoyed shopping, spending time with her dog, Zoey, and being around the people she loved. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Runt and Eddie Lee Sanders.

