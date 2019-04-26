Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 (770)-887-2388 Send Flowers Obituary



Ms. Trammell was born December 3, 1945 in Cumming, GA to the late Arnold Daniel and Annie Bell Mooney Daniel. Affectionately known as Ganny, she enjoyed reading, Facebook, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. Ms. Trammell also loved her dogs. She was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Cumming, GA and attended First United Methodist Church in Americus, GA. Ms. Trammell had retired from 3M Manufacturing Company.

Survivors include one son, Wesley Trammell and wife Carla from Dawsonville, GA; and one daughter, Vicki Bailey and husband Jeffrey of Leslie, GA. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Josh Trammell, Jack Trammell, Jace Trammell, Dylan Bailey and wife Danielle, Brandan Bailey and wife Shelby, Hayleigh Burks and husband Stetson; and one great grandchild, Rhett Burks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Deep South Canine Rescue, P. O. Box 826, Ellaville, GA 31806 or any animal rescue organization of your choice.

Ms. Betty Daniel Trammell, age 73, of Leslie, GA, formerly of Cumming, GA died Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019 at Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon, GA. A visitation was held from 5 – 8 p.m. at Watson-Giddens Funeral Home, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA on Thursday, April 25, 2019 with Mr. Jeffrey Bailey officiating. A visitation was held at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial followed in Sawnee View Memorial Gardens in Cumming, GA.

