Betty J. Benson, age 91, of Cumming, GA, died on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Betty was born in 1928, to the late George and Berta Mobley Jones. She worked in the Forsyth County School Systems for 42 years and was instrumental in the development of the Georgia Academic Bowl. While working for Forsyth County, Betty served as President of the Professional Association of Georgia Educators, and was a member of the Georgia Association of Education Leaders. Betty was a member of Cumming Baptist Church, where she also taught Sunday School for many years. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George Benson, and son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Vicki Benson.
Betty is survived by her children and spouses, Steve (Patsy) Benson, Gayle (George) Funes, and Ben (Ronda) Benson; grandchildren and spouses, Stefanie (Bruce) Corey, Kyle (Laurie) Benson, Kerry (Tracy) Benson, Heather Smith, Hillarie Smith, Beth (Michael) Smith, Bud (Abbey) Benson, Cass Benson, Will Benson; 8 great grandchildren; and caregiver, Geri Plasier; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Benson will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Cumming Baptist Church in Cumming, GA, with Rev. Mark Wood and Dr. Roger Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming, GA. The family received friends at the funeral home from 2 – 5 p.m. and 6 – 9 p.m. on Saturday, and will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of service on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Cumming Baptist Church, 115 Church Street, Cumming, GA 30040, http://cummingbaptist.net/
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 24, 2019