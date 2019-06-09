Betty Jean Barnett, age 85, of Cumming, died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Cumming. Betty was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and great grandmother with a wonderful sense of humor. She always put her family's needs before her own. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Alice (Bagwell) Vaughan; a son, Dennis Barnett; sisters, Sara and Brenda; and brothers, Herschel and Harold.
Survivors include her husband of almost 70 years, Charles Barnett; daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Butch Wills; son, Greg Barnett; grandsons, Kevin and Blake Wills, all of Cumming; granddaughter, Karmen Melvin; great grandsons, Caleb, Tristan, and Gabe, of Macon.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bud Sutton and Rev. Jerry McCormick officiating. Interment followed at Sawnee View Gardens.
The family received friends from 3 – 5 and 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home Friday, and the hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on June 9, 2019