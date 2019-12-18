Betty Jean Thompson, age 83, of Cumming, died on Dec. 14, 2019. She was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church. She grew up going to Holbrook Campground. Betty enjoyed baking cakes, making quilt tops, loved to read, work word search, and loved gospel music. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Ruby Hawkins; her husband, Ralph Edward Thompson; her son, Jason Thompson; her great grandson, Skylar Thompson; her brother, Everett Hawkins; her sister, Mildred Bradford; her father in law and mother in law, Lemuel and Ruby Thompson. She is survived by her children, Shelia and David Clark of Cumming, Roger and Karen Thompson of Woodstock, Kenneth Thompson of Dahlonega, Ronald and Elaine Thompson of Buford, Sherrie and Lenn Chadwick of Cumming, Sharon Thompson of Cumming; her grandchildren, Justin, Travis and Amanda Thompson, Ashely, Ashton and Megan Chadwick, Hunter Thompson; great grandchildren, Cecelia Burgos, Ethan Thompson; great grandson to be, Milo Burgos; her sisters, Sylvia Shirley and Maybell Rich; sisters in law and brother in law, Wyolene Hawkins, Betty and Jimmy Satterfield. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2019 at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bud Sutton and Rev. Bobby Padgett officiating. Interment in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-9:00 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2019 at the funeral home and 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery fund in her memory. Donations can be mailed to 6450 Bentley Trail, Cumming, Georgia 30040. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
