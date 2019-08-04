Guest Book View Sign Service Information Flanigan's Funeral Home 4400 South Lee Street Buford , GA 30518 (770)-932-1133 Viewing 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA View Map Viewing 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA View Map Viewing 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



For over 40 years, she was a nurse working in the original Mary Alice Hospital in Cumming, GA, for a doctor's office, and also performed private home duty care. She loved helping people and caring for those in need. Betty was full of life and enjoyed all of her family and friends. She loved to make others laugh with her pranks and jokes. She had a wonderful outlook on life no matter what faced her or her family. She was one of 10 brothers and sisters. Betty was a member of Coal Mountain Baptist Church in Cumming, GA, with a great faith and love of the Lord. She was a devoted wife and a proud mother of 3 children. She loved all of her family and getting together with them. Betty was a very good cook who always had a table full of food, enjoyed gardening, reading, being a grandmother and loved to shop. She also enjoyed old western and scary movies. Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bobby Perkins; parents, Abija and May Belle Munda; sisters, Ruby Munda, Peggy Cloud, Arvilla Mathis, Nellie Redd, Kate Hartley and Lula Bramblett; brothers, J.C. Munda, and Clay Munda.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara J. Hubbard; sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Patricia Perkins, Jeff and Lisa Perkins, and Nathan Perkins; grandchildren, Eve and Cory Jackson, and Emma Perkins; many nieces and nephews; along with many other loving relatives and friends.

Viewing was held Friday, August 2, 2019, at Ingram Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service.

Funeral services for Mrs. Perkins were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home with Rev's Gary Martin and Danny Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coal Mountain Baptist Church, 320 Dahlonega Hwy, Cumming, GA 30040.

Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

