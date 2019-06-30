Betty Sue Williamson, age 83, of Cumming, passed died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at home with her family by her side. Mrs. Williamson was born on August 12, 1935, in Lexington. She retired from Avon Products, Inc. in Suwanee after 26 years of dedicated service. She loved spending time with her family, and always provided dinner and gifts for special occasions. She enjoyed traveling out West and playing bingo during her retirement years. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, James B. Williamson; her sisters, Nellie Lamar, Eugenia Walker, Hazel Mattox; her brothers, Joel Queen and Jack Queen.
She is survived by her daughter, Terry Allmon, of Sautee Nacoochee; and son-in-law, Gary Allmon; three grandsons, Daniel Dean of Cumming, Mike Todd of Dawsonville, and Jeremy Lawson of Gainesville; three great-grandchildren, Tiffany Dean of Cumming, Brent Dean, and Skyler Dean; four great-great grandchildren; and her niece, Elizabeth Arnold, whom she loved very much for 69 years of her life.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, with Dr. Charles Blackstock officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. The family will receive friends from 5 pm. until 8 p.m at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
June 30, 2019
Published in Forsyth County News on June 30, 2019