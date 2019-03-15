Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Betty "Joelene" Walls, age 87, died on March 13, 2019. Joelene was preceded in death by the love of her life, J.W. Walls; her parents, Exie and Linton Gravitt; siblings, Louis Gravitt, Lyman Gravitt, Albron Gravitt, Berline Bennett, Faustine Byers, Montine Richards, William Linton Gravitt, Jr., and Charles Gravitt.

Joelene and J.W. loved traveling and visited Hawaii, New York City, The Bahamas, the beautiful Tennessee mountains, Florida, and many other sites. After J.W.'s death, Joelene enjoyed the trip of a lifetime to the Holy Land.

She is survived by her loving sisters, Louise Castleberry, Shirley Holtzclaw; sister-in-law, Charlotte Gravitt; many nieces and nephews; and a host of dear friends.

She was a life-long resident of Forsyth County. She was a gracious hostess and enjoyed cooking and entertaining. Her life was spent helping others. After a long career of hairdressing and nursing, she retired at age 80.

Visitation was from 5 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, and will be from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, and from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the McDonald and Son Chapel. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens.

McDonald and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

150 Sawnee Drive

Cumming , GA 30040

