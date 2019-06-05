Betty Waters, age 87, of Cumming, GA, died on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Betty "Nanny" had a gift of loving people, and if she knew you, then you had no doubt that she loved you. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Grady Waters; parents, Robert Augustus McWaters and Annie Estelle McMichael McWaters; and her son in law, Douglas LeBaron.
Betty is survived by her children, Rev. Rickey and Sandra Page, Susan LeBaron, Rev. Ricky and Susan Waters, and Patrick and Patricia Karry; grandchildren, Josh LeBaron, Marshall and Becky Brumbelow, Nathan and Susan Waters, Benny Waters, Kenneth Waters, Melody Hollon, Andy and Lori Tipton, Mathew and Kelsey Karry, Nathan and Kelly Newman; sister, Louise Moon; sister and brother in law, Joyce and Ed Edmondson; sister in law, Mary Alice Williams; 20 great grandchildren; very special friend, Sandy Rogers; her loving church family at New Light Baptist Church and a great host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home with Rev. Dwayne Spicer and Rev. Ronnie Waters officiating. Interment will follow in Alpharetta City Cemetery. The family received friends from 4 – 9 p.m. on Monday, and from 9 a.m. until the hour of service on Tuesday.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on June 5, 2019