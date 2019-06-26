Beverly Jeanne Brooks Sorensen
Beverly Jeanne Brooks Sorensen, age 90, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Beverly was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from North High School and then continued her education at Ohio State University.
She spent most of her life as a homemaker raising three daughters.
She enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. She was very interested in history, politics and worked on many campaigns locally and Presidential. Anyone acquainted with her knew she had quite a sense of fashion and always looked her best. In her later years after moving from West Palm Beach, Florida to Albany, Georgia in 1999 she became a member of the Shades of Gold art class and became quite an artist. She made sure that everyone in her immediate family received one of her paintings to remember her by.
In 2014 she moved to Cumming, Georgia and attended Fellowship Baptist Church.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Sorensen.
Survivors include her daughters; Kristin Bennett of Woodstock; Janis (Larry) Ruis of Dahlonega; and Deanne Young of Cumming.
Grandchildren; Jennifer Rosenbarger of Corpus Christi, TX; Jeff (Claudia) Hinson of Corpus Christi, TX; Jared (Heather) Hinson of Fairmont, West Virginia; Alex (Melissa) Young of Perry; Brett (Nguyen) Young of Memphis, TN; and Andrew (Barbara) of San Mateo, CA.
She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11am-12pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home, funeral services will be held at 12pm in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home following the visitation.
Interment will be held Crown Hill Cemetery in Albany, Georgia.
Those desiring may make a contribution in Beverly's name to: Fellowship Baptist Church, 3155 Bethelview Road, Cumming, GA 30040.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
