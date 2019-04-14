Billy C. Higgins, age 84, of Ball Ground, GA died on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Martha J. Higgins of Ball Ground; daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Jarrard; grandchildren, Julie Seitz, Jonathan and Carmen Seitz, Jodie Frady; great grandchildren, Allyson "Ally" Jameson, Gabriel "Gabe" Frady, Jacob Frady, Hayla Seitz, Garrett Seitz, Lillian Seitz, Samuel "Sam" Brooks, Emma Waxman; great great grandchild, Everleigh Miller; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Frazier, Rev. Johnny Purcell, Rev. Earl Flynn and Rev. Jonathan Seitz officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens, https://sawneeview.com.
The family received friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 – 9 p.m. on Saturday, and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Published in Forsyth County News on Apr. 14, 2019