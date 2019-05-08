Service Information Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 (770)-887-2388 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Hopewell Baptist Church Milton , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Bonnie Ellen Collett, age 80, of Milton, GA, died on Friday, May 3, 2019. Bonnie was born in 1938, to the late Willie and Jewell Henderson. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Milton, GA. While attending Hopewell Baptist Church, Bonnie was a part of the Helping Hands Ministry, the choir and a Sunday school teacher. Earlier in her life, she was member of the Red Hat Society. Bonnie was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Collett; and brother, Charles Henderson.She is survived by her children, Renee (David) Yates, Anthony (Tina) Collett, Scott Collett, and Chris Collett; sister, Shirley Henderson Day; grandchildren, Brandie Yates, Matthew Yates, Anna Collett, Amy Collett Pollack, Andrew "Andy" Collett, Austin Collett and Adam Collett; great grandchildren, Zachary Yates and Brighton Yates; along with many other loving relatives and friends.Funeral services for Mrs. Collett was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Hopewell Baptist Church in Milton, Ga, with Rev. Bud Sutton and Rev. Kenny Collett officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home from 5 – 9 p.m. on Sunday, and from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Monday.Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com. Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Published in Forsyth County News on May 8, 2019

