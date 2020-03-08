Brandon Freeman, age 33, died on Feb. 26, 2020 after a three year battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his wife Audrey; his children Owen, Nolan, and Evie; his parents Marshall and Becky Freeman; his brother Tripp Freeman; his grandmother Barbara Brown; Audrey's parents Steve and Debbi Jaacks; his brothers-in-law Kyle (Ashley) Jaacks and Colin (Holly) Jaacks; his nieces and nephews Branson, Lucian, William, Sophie, Riley, Adalynn, and Fletcher; Audrey's grandparents Jewel Jaacks, Geraldine Dahlberg, Wayne and Barbara Dahlberg; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Kenneth and Geraldine Freeman, James Lee Brown, and Audrey's grandfather Edward Jaacks. Brandon was a devoted husband and father and found great joy in spending time with his family. He was an avid outdoorsman throughout his life and enjoyed climbing, trail running, fishing, and camping. His love of the outdoors originated in Scouting, in which he earned the highest rank of Eagle Scout. He shared his enthusiasm for health and physical fitness as an Adventure PE teacher at Amana Academy. Brandon approached cancer like he did everything else in life, with a positive attitude, a sense of humor, and with an emphasis on relationships with family and friends. His faith never wavered throughout this journey, and he encouraged his loved ones to trust God. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on March 14, 2020 at Kennesaw United Methodist Church. Brandon requested casual attire and bright colors for the service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations that will help provide scholarships for summer camp to Camp Glisson 690 Camp Glisson Rd Dahlonega, GA 30533 or please send a contribution to the Freeman children's education fund: www.path2college529.com/egift/ Code: GA9EcdALS.
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 8, 2020