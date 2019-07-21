Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Brian J. "BJ" Austin, age 69, died after a brave battle with cancer on July 17, 2019. BJ was a graduate of North Georgia College and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Army in 1972. A veteran of 27 years in the United States Army as a Military Intelligence officer, LTC Austin continued to serve his country after retirement as a Department of Army civilian for 15 additional years.
BJ Austin was a dedicated, loyal soldier who loved his family and friends, his church family, his Lord and Savior, and his country.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters, Rebecca and Amelia; son-in-law, Jacob; son, Charles; five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Austin, Gabriel, Tristan, and Lilah; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Mary Austin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe and Debbie Mundy; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation took place from 5 – 8 p.m. at Ingram's Funeral Home, Cumming, GA on Friday, July 19th. The funeral was held at 11 a.m. at Coal Mountain Baptist Church on Saturday, July 20th, with Rev. Gary Martin officiating followed by internment at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a scholarship to be awarded in BJ's name to a cadet at the University of North Georgia. Checks can be mailed to: UNG Foundation, PO Box 1599, Dahlonega, GA 30533 (in the memo line: BJ Austin).
Ingram Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on July 21, 2019