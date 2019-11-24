Brice Bennett, Jr., age 63, a life-long resident of Cumming died on Nov. 22, 2019. Brice worked for General Motors and then joined his father in owning and operating Bennett's Body Shop for 31 years. He was loved by everyone who knew him and was a member of Roanoke Baptist Church. Brice is preceded in death by his father and mother, Brice and Helen Bennett and a brother-in-law, Alvie Pirkle. Survivors include his wife, Jean Bennett; children, Jeremy and Nancy Hughes, Jennifer and Jason Constable, Eric and Ashley Bennett; grandchildren, Jonathan Hughes, Natasha Hughes, Jessica Hughes, Jayde and Austin Roper, Cade Constable, Colton Constable, Jonah Bennett and Ella Bennett; sisters and brothers-in-law, Diane and Charles Hansard, Charlene Pirkle, Carol and Randall Pendley, Levon and Jim Thomas, Margie and Loyd Pendley, Gloria Corn, Kathy and Dennis Grogan; father-in-law, Tommy Staton, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janice and Andy Stiles and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 25 at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Clark Watson and Rev. Ruel Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3-9 p.m. on Saturday, 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. on Sunday and 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 24, 2019