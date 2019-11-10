Bruce I. Federer, Jr., age 70, died peacefully at his home in Lavonia, on Nov. 1, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Raised in Doraville, GA, Bruce attended St. Pius and Sequoyah High Schools. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and, in 1969, was deployed to DaNang, Vietnam where he served as a crew chief and machine gunner with HMM-364 Purple Foxes squadron. Afterwards he served for 8 years with the Doraville Police Department. He later moved to Cumming, GA, and spent many years in the construction industry in the Atlanta area. He was responsible for the completion of many buildings still heavily used today. Upon retirement, he truly enjoyed his time doing household projects, spending time with his family, spoiling his dogs rotten, and working on his farm. Bruce is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gail; his daughters and their families Julie and Barclay Brinson (children Alex and Josephine), Michelle and Ian Gaffner, and Tracey and Michael Seymour (Sam, Max, and Eleanor); his son, Brady; and his sisters and their spouses Bonnie and Billy Corey, Penny and Randy Callaghan, and Patricia and Wayne Schuster. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Bruce I. and Patricia A. Federer, and his sister Susie F. Foulks. In lieu of traditional memorial services, Bruce's large extended family and many friends gathered with him at his farm in July to celebrate his life and to convey how much he was loved and valued. He will be missed terribly and thought of every day. Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton, GA is in charge of the arrangements for Bruce I. Federer, Jr.
Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 10, 2019