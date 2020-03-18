Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce John Hearn. View Sign Service Information Cumming United Methodist Chr 770 Canton Hwy Cumming, GA 30040 Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce John Hearn of Cumming, passed away on March 10, 2020. He was 87.

Bruce was born on January 30, 1933 in St. Louis, MO. He grew up in a military family in the Panama Canal Zone, joined the air force after high school and attended the Citadel. Bruce spent most of his adult life in sales for companies including: Clark Equipment, Bluebird, Grumman and then his own, Hearn Financial Services. He was married to Virginia (Ginny) for 40 years until her death in 2000. He is survived by his daughters, Sandy Hutto and her husband Michael, and Sharon Heard and her husband Tim; his grandchildren Reid and Emma; and his brother Tom Ditch of California. He is preceded in death by his brothers Jim Ditch and Bob Ditch.

Bruce was a veteran of the Korean War, serving as a flight engineer in the Air Force.

Bruce and Ginny moved to Cumming in 1972, building a home and raising their girls. Bruce was a long time member of the Rotary Club. He and Ginny were active members of their church. He loved to tinker on cars and boats and rode motorcycles most of his life. More than anything, he loved his family! He traveled all over the country with his job and made it fun for his family to tag along. Bruce made life-lasting friendships everywhere he went. He will be dearly missed.

At this time services are pending and will be held at Cumming United Methodist Church.

Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 18, 2020

