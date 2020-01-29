Candi Lynn Tucker, age 42, of Gainesville, died on Jan. 23, 2020. Candi is preceded in death by her father Seth Castleberry, and her sisters; Ann Chumbler, and Tina Grizzle. Candi is survived by her loving husband BJ William Dale Tucker Jr, of Gainesville. Parents; Elaine Castleberry (Connie Frady) of Suwanee, and Paul and Shirley Witherow. Children; Chasity Sawyer of Gainesville; Lindsey McRae of Cumming; Chandler Tucker of Gainesville; Carlee Tucker, of Loganville; and Kodie Holzhausen of Gainesville. Sisters; and Brother; Misty Moss (Jeremy) of Blairsville; Danielle Pinion of Smyrna; Tyler Castleberry of Denver, CO; Suzanne Thompson of Atlanta; and Robin (Robert Bass). Grandchildren; Dalton Forbes, and Constance Fitz. Other survivors include Mady Hoffbauer, and other numerous friends also survive. Visitation will be held at McDonald and Son Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2020. Memorial services will be held on a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770)886-9899.
Published in Forsyth County News on Jan. 29, 2020