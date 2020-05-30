Carol Appling Tribble, 81, of O'Fallon, Ill., formerly of Cumming, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon.
Carol was born Aug. 4, 1938 in Atlanta. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cumming. Carol cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid reader, enjoyed helping others and never met a stranger. Carol will be missed by many.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Luke and Fay (nee Dodd) Appling.
Surviving are her children, Tammy MacLaughlin (Jim Brooks) of O'Fallon, Ill., and Jack (Tammy) Tribble Jr., of Cumming; siblings, Linda Sumpter of Cumming, and Luke (Duane) Appling III of Daytona Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Pete MacLaughlin, Nathan MacLaughlin, Ashley Tribble, Jack Tribble III, and Jonathan Tribble; and great-grandchildren, Sophia Tribble and Tyson Tribble.
Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com.
As per Ms. Tribble's wishes, she will be cremated, and her services will be held in Cumming at a later date.
Schildknecht Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
May 30, 2020
Published in Forsyth County News from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.