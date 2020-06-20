Carol Appling Tribble
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Appling Tribble, 81, of O'Fallon, Ill., formerly of Cumming, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon, Ill.
Carol was born Aug. 4, 1938 in Atlanta. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cumming. Carol cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid reader, enjoyed helping others and never met a stranger. Carol will be missed by many.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Luke and Fay (nee Dodd) Appling. Surviving are her children, daughter Tammy MacLaughlin (Jim Brooks) of O'Fallon, Ill., and son; Jack and Tammy Tribble of Cumming; sister, Linda Sumpter of Cumming; brother Luke (Duane) Appling III of Daytona Beach, Fla., grandchildren, Pete MacLaughlin, Nathan MacLaughlin, Ashley Tribble, Jackson Tribble, Jonathan Tribble, great-grandchildren, Sophia Tribble and Tyson Tribble.
As per Ms. Tribble's wishes, she was cremated, and her memorial services was held Friday, July 3, at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie McCormick. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour prior to the service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
June 20, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved