Carol Appling Tribble, 81, of O'Fallon, Ill., formerly of Cumming, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon, Ill.
Carol was born Aug. 4, 1938 in Atlanta. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cumming. Carol cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid reader, enjoyed helping others and never met a stranger. Carol will be missed by many.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Luke and Fay (nee Dodd) Appling. Surviving are her children, daughter Tammy MacLaughlin (Jim Brooks) of O'Fallon, Ill., and son; Jack and Tammy Tribble of Cumming; sister, Linda Sumpter of Cumming; brother Luke (Duane) Appling III of Daytona Beach, Fla., grandchildren, Pete MacLaughlin, Nathan MacLaughlin, Ashley Tribble, Jackson Tribble, Jonathan Tribble, great-grandchildren, Sophia Tribble and Tyson Tribble.
As per Ms. Tribble's wishes, she was cremated, and her memorial services was held Friday, July 3, at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie McCormick. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour prior to the service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
June 20, 2020
Forsyth County News
June 20, 2020
Published in Forsyth County News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.