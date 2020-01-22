Carolyn "GiGi" H. Daniel, age 76 of St. Charles, MO passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. Carolyn was a native of Cumming, GA. She was an active member of Harvest Christian Church.
She is survived by two daughters; and sons-in-law: Amy and J.D., Overton, St. Charles, MO; Nan and David Frank, Chesterfield, MO. She was a GiGi to her seven grandchildren, Laney, Tucker, Liza, Daniel, Frances, Chloe, Delaney and Avery who were the light of her life, and GiGi to many more people; sister and brother-in-law; Midge and Joel Webb, Cumming, GA, Niece and Nephews and a large number of loving friends.
Carolyn retired from the "Magic House." Her vivacious bubbling personality endeared her to all. She never met a stranger and spread her love abundantly, teaching us how to love.
Services were held at Baue Funeral Home, 3950 W. Clay St., St. Charles, MO.
Memorial donations may be made to: The Magic House, 516 S. Kirkwood Rd., St. Louis, MO 63122; for a memorial bench in Carolyn's memory.
Forsyth County News
January 22, 2020
