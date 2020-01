Carolyn "GiGi" H. Daniel, age 76 of St. Charles, MO passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. Carolyn was a native of Cumming, GA. She was an active member of Harvest Christian Church.She is survived by two daughters; and sons-in-law: Amy and J.D., Overton, St. Charles, MO; Nan and David Frank, Chesterfield, MO. She was a GiGi to her seven grandchildren, Laney, Tucker, Liza, Daniel, Frances, Chloe, Delaney and Avery who were the light of her life, and GiGi to many more people; sister and brother-in-law; Midge and Joel Webb, Cumming, GA, Niece and Nephews and a large number of loving friends.Carolyn retired from the "Magic House." Her vivacious bubbling personality endeared her to all. She never met a stranger and spread her love abundantly, teaching us how to love.Services were held at Baue Funeral Home, 3950 W. Clay St., St. Charles, MO.Memorial donations may be made to: The Magic House, 516 S. Kirkwood Rd., St. Louis, MO 63122; for a memorial bench in Carolyn's memory.Sign our online guestbook at Forsythnews.com. Forsyth County NewsJanuary 22, 2020