Carolyn Mae (Honea) Martin was born on Nov. 16, 1927 in a small farmhouse on Mullinax Road in Forsyth County, Alpharetta, to Thomas Edgar "Ed" and Arizona White Honea. She had 5 brothers and 1 sister, all who preceded her in death. Early in life, she had several jobs including a Candy Striper at Scottish Rite Hospital, an employee of Russell Stover Candies and Sears & Roebuck. She married Calvin Edward Martin of Atlanta in 1951 and became a military wife and mother living on various military bases in South Georgia, North and South Carolina for the next decade. Upon Calvin's retirement in 1963 from the United States Marine Corps, the couple and their 3 children moved back to Alpharetta. Carolyn worked part time for Little Giant Food, Kmart and CVS. She enjoyed cooking chocolate fudge cakes, gardening, luncheons and playing Bingo. She lived on Bethany Road in Alpharetta for 40+ years until health issues required her moving into the White Oaks Assisted Living in Cumming in 2008. She passed away on Sept. 12, 2019. She was 91 years old. Carolyn is preceded in death by her son, John A. Martin of Zephyr Hills, FL. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Dale (Gerald) Darnell of Alpharetta, son, Glen (Kitty) Martin of Woodstock, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sept. 15, at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m on Sunday.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
September 15, 2019
